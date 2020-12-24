Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $69.75

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NGVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.85. 1,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,906. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 58.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 57.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

