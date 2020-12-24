Analysts Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Target Price at $22.00

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.84. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

