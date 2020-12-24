Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Target Price at C$3.41

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OGI stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.82. The company had a trading volume of 854,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,726. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$422.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

