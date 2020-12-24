Analysts Set Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Target Price at $21.10

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCU. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 50,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $855.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.