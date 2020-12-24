Analyzing China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Liberal Education and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.26 million 4.73 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.03 $9.95 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance 49.81% -38.29% 97.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Liberal Education and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats China Liberal Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

