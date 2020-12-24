AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

