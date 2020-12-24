Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ APHA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 276,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.74.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

