Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 307.6% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 216,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,225 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 324.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 260,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 313.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 481,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 364,928 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Apple by 331.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 392,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 301,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in Apple by 260.5% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 341,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 246,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.