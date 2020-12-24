Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

