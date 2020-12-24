Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.46. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

