AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

