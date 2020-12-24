AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 28,533 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 492.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

