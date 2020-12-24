AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 448,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 41.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,954 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 135.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 136,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,901,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

