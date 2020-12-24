AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,568 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,147 shares of company stock worth $673,975 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

