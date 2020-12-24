AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,530 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRNE stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

