AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 114,215 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $60.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

