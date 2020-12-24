AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 19,933 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American National Group worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 142.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer acquired 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

