AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 284,411 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,411 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 14.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 118.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 347,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

