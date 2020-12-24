Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.15 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031378 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

