ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00459795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

