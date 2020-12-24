Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) Shares Gap Up to $378.50

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $378.50, but opened at $396.00. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) shares last traded at $379.08, with a volume of 39,129 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.46 million and a PE ratio of 40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.26.

Get Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L)’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.