Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $43.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $14,835,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.