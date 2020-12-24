Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) fell 4.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 4,180,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 1,366,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 68.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

