Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.90

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 6776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.