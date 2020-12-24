Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,668. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.50. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

