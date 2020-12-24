Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Down 8%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06. 2,981,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,021,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHX. ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $383.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Athersys by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Athersys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athersys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Athersys by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

