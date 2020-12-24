Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $635.26

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $635.26 and traded as low as $628.00. Atrion shares last traded at $628.00, with a volume of 5,152 shares traded.

ATRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $609.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 69.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atrion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

