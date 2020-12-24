Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 5.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.90. 183,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 159,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

