Base Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $16.17 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00683710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152192 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00372961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00098626 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

