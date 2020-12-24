BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.12

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.12 and last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 80502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BBTV)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

