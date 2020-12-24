BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.01

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

