Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stake Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

