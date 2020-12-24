Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle Sells 5,000 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,742.70.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$16,450.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$348.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

