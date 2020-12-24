BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of BGC Partners worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 157,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 179,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 476,058 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

