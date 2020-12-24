BidaskClub Downgrades Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.77.

REG stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,626 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

