BidaskClub Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.22.
PSA stock opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.