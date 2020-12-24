BidaskClub Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.22.

PSA stock opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

