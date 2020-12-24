Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.52

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and traded as low as $25.02. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 67,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £14.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.29.

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

