Binance Coin Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $4.60 billion and $541.85 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $31.86 or 0.00136635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00680105 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00151662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00373621 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00062688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00098222 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

