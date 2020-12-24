Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Shares Gap Down to $185.00

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.00, but opened at $170.00. Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) shares last traded at $186.50, with a volume of 5,669 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.67.

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

