BitBar Hits Market Cap of $239,074.33 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00021574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitBar has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market cap of $239,074.33 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,437.65 or 2.50196096 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

