Bitcoin Gold Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $8.31 or 0.00035570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $145.50 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00255390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00039693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.