BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BG Staffing worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 47.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.