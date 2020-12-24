BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.31 million and $36,791.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00339877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

