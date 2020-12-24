B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 9427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

BMRRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $1.262 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

