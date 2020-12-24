BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.50 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $216.80 or 0.00932990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $9.50 million and $1.08 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00676708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00152952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00374861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00098365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00061452 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

