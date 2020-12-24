Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of BXP opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1,482.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Boston Properties by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

