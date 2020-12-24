Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.78. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 108,712 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.73.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

