BOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 15,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 5,160 call options.

BOX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 42,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.35. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

