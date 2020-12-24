Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAK. Santander upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Braskem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

BAK opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Braskem will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 157.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

