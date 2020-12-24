Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Critical Survey

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 1.28 -$9.47 million ($3.46) -0.83 Take-Two Interactive Software $3.09 billion 7.52 $404.46 million $3.65 55.29

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Take-Two Interactive Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Take-Two Interactive Software 1 7 19 0 2.67

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $172.31, indicating a potential downside of 14.62%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -0.47% 31.83% 11.08% Take-Two Interactive Software 13.22% 28.26% 13.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Bridgeline Digital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4; Microsoft's Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

